Zac Brown Band’s Coy Bowles Tells the Story Behind His Ibanez CBM100 Signature Artist Model

In this clip, Zac Brown Band multi-instrumentalist Coy Bowles shares the inspiration behind his Ibanez CBM100 Signature Artist model.

Touring around the world, Bowles has had the opportunity to play many guitars, but there's only one he calls "his baby”—and that's his prized Ibanez Artist.

Acquired when he was only 17, Bowles’ Artist holds a special place in his heart and remains a key part of his current arsenal for live performances. His affinity for the Artist eventually led to a collaboration with Ibanez and the CBM100 Coy Bowles Signature Artist model.

Using Bowles’ original 1997 Artist as an inspiration, the CBM100 is built around a choice grade Mahogany body with a Maple top, masterfully finished in a resplendent gold metallic. The CBM100's set-in Mahogany neck is designed and shaped to Coy's specifications, and features an Ebony fretboard with striking pearl/Abalone block inlays, medium frets expertly finished using the Prestige fret edge treatment, glow-in-the-dark side dots, and a bone nut for classic, warm tone.

A Schroeder Stoptail bridge offers a comfortable playing surface, easy string loading, and superior intonation and tone. Equipped with brass saddles, the Schroeder produces a crisp, articulate sound and enhances sustain. For electronics, the CBM100 is loaded with a pair of Seymour Duncan Antiquity Humbuckers. These "aged" pickups are designed to deliver the aesthetics and tone of vintage 1955 humbuckers with an articulate yet mellow tone, rich in harmonic content.

Check out the video below, and to find out more, visit ibanez.com.