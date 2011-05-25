Amon Amarth: "War of the Gods" and "The Pursuit of Vikings" Video Lesson

This video is bonus content related to the July 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the July 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now!

In this series of videos, Johan Söderberg and Olavi Mikkonen from Amon Amarth stopped by the Guitar World offices to film an exclusive video lesson for us. In video one, the guys talk about their gear set-up and show you how to play the intro to "War of the Gods," the opening track to their new album Sulfur Rising.

Lesson ContentsGear and "War of the Gods" intro"War of the Gods" verse, solo, and bridge"The Pursuit of Vikings"

In this series of videos, Johan Söderberg and Olavi Mikkonen from Amon Amarth stopped by the Guitar World offices to film an exclusive video lesson for us. In video two, Johan and Olavi continue their lesson on "War of the Gods," demonstrating the verse, solo, and bridge parts.

In this series of videos, Johan Söderberg and Olavi Mikkonen from Amon Amarth stopped by the Guitar World offices to film an exclusive video lesson for us. In the final part of this exclusive lesson with Amon Amarth, the guys show you how to play a classic cut off their 2004 album, Fate of Norns, entitled "The Pursuit of Vikings."

