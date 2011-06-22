Trending

Guitar World: August 2011 Disc Videos

By

These videos are bonus content related to the August 2011 issue of Guitar World. Check out this month's issue for full tabs, transcriptions and lessons.

For individual download links to all videos, click here.

Featured Lesson Videos

Mark Tremonti: "Ghost of Days Gone By"

Seether: "Country Song"

Whitesnake’s Doug Aldrich: “Love Will Set You Free” and “Slow an’ Easy”

In Deep with Andy Aledort: Adding chromatic passing tones to your solo improvisations

Milos Karadaglic lesson

Column Videos:

Dale Turner: Hole Notes

John5: Chop Shop

Metal Mike: Metal for Life

Misha Mansoor: The Djent Set

Keith Wyatt: Talkin' Blues

Gear Review Videos:

ESP AC30E QM acoustic-electric guitar

AXL USA SRO Artist electric guitar

Albion TCT 35 combo

DiMarzio Angel DP232 Acoustic System

Victoria Ivy League combo

MXR Custom Badass ’78 Distortion

Laguna LE50 electric guitar

Trace Elliot AH 1200-12 head and 1048 and 1818 cabinets

Bonus Videos:

Boss BR-80