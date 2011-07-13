Whitesnake’s Doug Aldrich: “Love Will Set You Free” and “Slow an’ Easy” Video Lesson

This video is bonus content related to the August 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the August 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now!

In this series of videos, Whitesnake guitarist Doug Aldrich shows you how to play “Love Will Set You Free” from Whitesnake's new album, Forevermore and "Slow an' Easy" from Whitesnake's 1984 album Slide It In.

Gear

Lesson Contents

Gear

Recording

"Love Will Set You Free" intro to pre-chorus

"Love Will Set You Free" chorus

"Slow an' Easy"



This video is bonus content related to the August 2011 issue of

Guitar World

. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the August 2011 issue of

Guitar World

on newsstands now!

In this series of videos, Whitesnake guitarist Doug Aldrich shows you how to play “Love Will Set You Free” from Whitesnake's new album, Forevermore and "Slow an' Easy" from Whitesnake's 1984 album Slide It In.

Recording

Lesson Contents

Gear

Recording

"Love Will Set You Free" intro to pre-chorus

"Love Will Set You Free" chorus

"Slow an' Easy"



This video is bonus content related to the August 2011 issue of

Guitar World

. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the August 2011 issue of

Guitar World

on newsstands now!

In this series of videos, Whitesnake guitarist Doug Aldrich shows you how to play “Love Will Set You Free” from Whitesnake's new album, Forevermore and "Slow an' Easy" from Whitesnake's 1984 album Slide It In.

"Love Will Set You Free" intro to pre-chorus

Lesson Contents

Gear

Recording

"Love Will Set You Free" intro to pre-chorus

"Love Will Set You Free" chorus

"Slow an' Easy"



This video is bonus content related to the August 2011 issue of

Guitar World

. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the August 2011 issue of

Guitar World

on newsstands now!

In this series of videos, Whitesnake guitarist Doug Aldrich shows you how to play “Love Will Set You Free” from Whitesnake's new album, Forevermore and "Slow an' Easy" from Whitesnake's 1984 album Slide It In.

"Love Will Set You Free" chrous

Lesson Contents

Gear

Recording

"Love Will Set You Free" intro to pre-chorus

"Love Will Set You Free" chorus

"Slow an' Easy"



This video is bonus content related to the August 2011 issue of

Guitar World

. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the August 2011 issue of

Guitar World

on newsstands now!

In this series of videos, Whitesnake guitarist Doug Aldrich shows you how to play “Love Will Set You Free” from Whitesnake's new album, Forevermore and "Slow an' Easy" from Whitesnake's 1984 album Slide It In.

"Slow An' Easy"

Lesson Contents

Gear

Recording

"Love Will Set You Free" intro to pre-chorus

"Love Will Set You Free" chorus

"Slow an' Easy"