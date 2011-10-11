Guitar World: December 2011 Issue Video Downloads

To download the December issue videos, right-click with your mouse and "save as."

All videos, single download link (very large file!)

Lessons

The Devil Wears Prada: "Assistant to the Regional Manager"

The Devil Wears Prada: "Born to Lose"

The Devil Wears Prada: "Constance"

Iced Earth: "Burning Times"

Iced Earth: "Dystopia" lead

Iced Earth: "Dystopia" rhythm

Iced Earth: "Tragedy and Triumph"

Iced Earth: "Violate"

Columns

In Deep: "Little Wing"

In Deep: Jimi Hendrix

Keith Wyatt: Talkin' Blues

Metal Mike: Metal for Life

Dale Turner: Hole Notes

Guthrie Govan: Professor Shred

Gear Reviews

Carvin V3M micro amp

DVK Hair Ball and Goldtop pedals

Framus AK 1974 electric guitar

Recording King ROS-06 acoustic guitar

Bedell TB-18-G acoustic guitar

*note: Our video review of the Opetk Fretlight FG-421 guitar is coming soon