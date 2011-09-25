Kenny Wayne Shepherd: "Never Lookin' Back" Video Lesson

These videos are bonus content related to the November 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the November 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now, or purchase this issue in our online store here.

In the following series of videos, Kenny Wayne Shepherd talks about his songwriting philosophy and his gear, and shows you how to play "Never Lookin' Back" and "Come On Over" off his new album, How I Go.

Songwriting Philosophy



Lesson Contents

Songwriting Philosophy

"Never Lookin' Back"

Gear For The New Album

"Come On Over"

"Come On Over" (solo section)

Cover Songs

These videos are bonus content related to the November 2011 issue of

Guitar World

. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the November 2011 issue of

Guitar World

on newsstands now, or purchase this issue in our online store here.

In the following series of videos, Kenny Wayne Shepherd talks about his songwriting philosophy and his gear, and shows you how to play "Never Lookin' Back" and "Come On Over" off his new album, How I Go.

"Never Lookin' Back"



Lesson Contents

Songwriting Philosophy

"Never Lookin' Back"

Gear For The New Album

"Come On Over"

"Come On Over" (solo section)

Cover Songs

These videos are bonus content related to the November 2011 issue of

Guitar World

. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the November 2011 issue of

Guitar World

on newsstands now, or purchase this issue in our online store here.

In the following series of videos, Kenny Wayne Shepherd talks about his songwriting philosophy and his gear, and shows you how to play "Never Lookin' Back" and "Come On Over" off his new album, How I Go.

Gear For The New Album



Lesson Contents

Songwriting Philosophy

"Never Lookin' Back"

Gear For The New Album

"Come On Over"

"Come On Over" (solo section)

Cover Songs

These videos are bonus content related to the November 2011 issue of

Guitar World

. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the November 2011 issue of

Guitar World

on newsstands now, or purchase this issue in our online store here.

In the following series of videos, Kenny Wayne Shepherd talks about his songwriting philosophy and his gear, and shows you how to play "Never Lookin' Back" and "Come On Over" off his new album, How I Go.

"Come On Over"



Lesson Contents

Songwriting Philosophy

"Never Lookin' Back"

Gear For The New Album

"Come On Over"

"Come On Over" (solo section)

Cover Songs

These videos are bonus content related to the November 2011 issue of

Guitar World

. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the November 2011 issue of

Guitar World

on newsstands now, or purchase this issue in our online store here.

In the following series of videos, Kenny Wayne Shepherd talks about his songwriting philosophy and his gear, and shows you how to play "Never Lookin' Back" and "Come On Over" off his new album, How I Go.

"Come On Over" (solo section)



Lesson Contents

Songwriting Philosophy

"Never Lookin' Back"

Gear For The New Album

"Come On Over"

"Come On Over" (solo section)

Cover Songs

These videos are bonus content related to the November 2011 issue of

Guitar World

. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the November 2011 issue of

Guitar World

on newsstands now, or purchase this issue in our online store here.

In the following series of videos, Kenny Wayne Shepherd talks about his songwriting philosophy and his gear, and shows you how to play "Never Lookin' Back" and "Come On Over" off his new album, How I Go.

Cover Songs



Lesson Contents

Songwriting Philosophy

"Never Lookin' Back"

Gear For The New Album

"Come On Over"

"Come On Over" (solo section)

Cover Songs