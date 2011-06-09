Scale the Summit: "Whales" Video Lesson

This video is bonus content related to the July 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the July 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now!
In this series of videos, Texas-based instrumental band Scale the Summit show you how to play their song "Whales," from their third studio album, The Collective, which was released in March on Prosthetic Records.
Current Video: Intro and 1st Theme
Lesson Contents:
Current Video1st-3rd Themes
Current VideoSolo
Current VideoSolo continued
Current Video: >Solo to outro
