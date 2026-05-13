July 2026 Guitar World lesson videos and more

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Starring Zakk Wylde, Joe Bonamassa, Nels Cline, Steve Morse, Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr, the Hail the Sun gang, Spiritbox's Mike Stringer and more

July 2026
(Image credit: Richard Sibbald)

These videos represent the bonus content for the freakishly amazing July 2026 issue of Guitar World, also known as the one with a very happy Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson on the cover. Rush are back, folks!

For the tabs that go with the top four videos on this page – as well as interviews from the issue (including Lifeson & Lee, plus Rik Emmett, Phil X, Eddie Martinez, Amir Derakh, Nili Brosh and the Sweet's Andy Scott), plus six gear reviews, three song transcriptions, the Gear Hunter, Cover Models and Power Tools, pick up the new issue (starting May 19, 2026) on newsstands.

Or just make life easier (and much, much better) by subscribing.

Joe Bonamassa: Why I Sing the Blues, Part 1 - YouTube Joe Bonamassa: Why I Sing the Blues, Part 1 - YouTube
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Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr: The guitar as a catalyst for songwriting - YouTube Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr: The guitar as a catalyst for songwriting - YouTube
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Spiritbox's Mike Stringer: Creating dissonance with low voicings on an 8-string guitar - YouTube Spiritbox's Mike Stringer: Creating dissonance with low voicings on an 8-string guitar - YouTube
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Corey Congilio: Building a rhythm part from triads - YouTube Corey Congilio: Building a rhythm part from triads - YouTube
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This month's bonus videos

Yes, it's time for bonus videos from the GW gang! Enjoy some Nels Cline, Steve Morse, Hail the Sun and Zakk Wylde, along with a few gear demos that have all the kids talking down at the soda fountain!

Nels Cline: 22 Years in Wilco, Jazz Tourism, and Why 30 Watts Is Enough - YouTube Nels Cline: 22 Years in Wilco, Jazz Tourism, and Why 30 Watts Is Enough - YouTube
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Zakk Wylde on Tone, Dimebag's Spirit & Finding Your Voice - YouTube Zakk Wylde on Tone, Dimebag's Spirit & Finding Your Voice - YouTube
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These two guitarists play "wrong" and it sounds incredible | Hail The Sun - YouTube These two guitarists play
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Creating tracks with the NUX Dual Loop Stereo — deep dive & demo - YouTube Creating tracks with the NUX Dual Loop Stereo — deep dive & demo - YouTube
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Fender Hot Rod Deluxe 30th Anniversary - demo and Hot Rod Deluxe IV tone comparison - YouTube Fender Hot Rod Deluxe 30th Anniversary - demo and Hot Rod Deluxe IV tone comparison - YouTube
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Steve Morse Masterclass | How wide intervals can improve your playing - YouTube Steve Morse Masterclass | How wide intervals can improve your playing - YouTube
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Damian Fanelli
Damian Fanelli
Editor-in-Chief, Guitar World

Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.

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