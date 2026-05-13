July 2026 Guitar World lesson videos and more

These videos represent the bonus content for the freakishly amazing July 2026 issue of Guitar World, also known as the one with a very happy Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson on the cover. Rush are back, folks!



For the tabs that go with the top four videos on this page – as well as interviews from the issue (including Lifeson & Lee, plus Rik Emmett, Phil X, Eddie Martinez, Amir Derakh, Nili Brosh and the Sweet's Andy Scott), plus six gear reviews, three song transcriptions, the Gear Hunter, Cover Models and Power Tools, pick up the new issue (starting May 19, 2026) on newsstands.



Or just make life easier (and much, much better) by subscribing.

Joe Bonamassa: Why I Sing the Blues, Part 1 - YouTube Watch On

Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr: The guitar as a catalyst for songwriting - YouTube Watch On

Spiritbox's Mike Stringer: Creating dissonance with low voicings on an 8-string guitar - YouTube Watch On

Corey Congilio: Building a rhythm part from triads - YouTube Watch On

This month's bonus videos

Yes, it's time for bonus videos from the GW gang! Enjoy some Nels Cline, Steve Morse, Hail the Sun and Zakk Wylde, along with a few gear demos that have all the kids talking down at the soda fountain!

Nels Cline: 22 Years in Wilco, Jazz Tourism, and Why 30 Watts Is Enough - YouTube Watch On

Zakk Wylde on Tone, Dimebag's Spirit & Finding Your Voice - YouTube Watch On

These two guitarists play "wrong" and it sounds incredible | Hail The Sun - YouTube Watch On

Creating tracks with the NUX Dual Loop Stereo — deep dive & demo - YouTube Watch On

Fender Hot Rod Deluxe 30th Anniversary - demo and Hot Rod Deluxe IV tone comparison - YouTube Watch On

Steve Morse Masterclass | How wide intervals can improve your playing - YouTube Watch On