July 2026 Guitar World lesson videos and more
Starring Zakk Wylde, Joe Bonamassa, Nels Cline, Steve Morse, Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr, the Hail the Sun gang, Spiritbox's Mike Stringer and more
These videos represent the bonus content for the freakishly amazing July 2026 issue of Guitar World, also known as the one with a very happy Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson on the cover. Rush are back, folks!
For the tabs that go with the top four videos on this page – as well as interviews from the issue (including Lifeson & Lee, plus Rik Emmett, Phil X, Eddie Martinez, Amir Derakh, Nili Brosh and the Sweet's Andy Scott), plus six gear reviews, three song transcriptions, the Gear Hunter, Cover Models and Power Tools, pick up the new issue (starting May 19, 2026) on newsstands.
Or just make life easier (and much, much better) by subscribing.
This month's bonus videos
Yes, it's time for bonus videos from the GW gang! Enjoy some Nels Cline, Steve Morse, Hail the Sun and Zakk Wylde, along with a few gear demos that have all the kids talking down at the soda fountain!
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Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.
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