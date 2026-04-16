June 2026 Guitar World lesson videos and more

These videos represent the bonus content for the charmingly horizontal June 2026 issue of Guitar World, also known as the one that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Eagles' Hotel California.



For the tabs that go with most of these videos – as well as interviews from the issue (including Don Henley, Randy Bachman, Burton Cummings, Don Felder, the Sunn O))) guys, Parlor Greens' Jimmy James and Michael Schenker), plus six gear reviews, three song transcriptions and Power Tools, pick up the new issue (starting April 21, 2026) on newsstands.



Or just make life easier (and much, much better) by subscribing.

Joe Bonamassa: Navigating an up tempo blues, a la Eric Clapton’s “Steppin’ Out” - YouTube Watch On

Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr: Fingerpicking in open Csus2 tuning - YouTube Watch On

Corey Congilio: Playing a five-minor-7 arpeggio over a dominant 7 chord - YouTube Watch On

Mike Stringer: Combining power chords with hammer-ons and pull-offs - YouTube Watch On

Neural DSP Quad Cortex mini - Guitar World demo - YouTube Watch On

This month's bonus videos

Yes, it's time for some bonus videos from the GW gang! Enjoy some Paul Gilbert, Kiki Wong & Yvette Young, Joel Hoekstra, Zakk Wylde and Philip Sayce.

Unlock Paul Gilbert’s shred secrets - YouTube Watch On

Kiki Wong & Yvette Young: A Pedal & Tone Masterclass from Guitar Center Hollywood - YouTube Watch On

Joel Hoekstra: The Riffs That Changed My Life - YouTube Watch On

Zakk Wylde on Tone, Dimebag's Spirit & Finding Your Voice - YouTube Watch On

Philip Sayce | My 5 favorite techniques - YouTube Watch On

Best looper pedals: budget to pro comparison - YouTube Watch On