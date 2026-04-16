June 2026 Guitar World lesson videos and more
Starring Paul Gilbert, Joe Bonamassa, Zakk Wylde, Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr, Joel Hoekstra, Philip Sayce, Mike Stringer and more
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These videos represent the bonus content for the charmingly horizontal June 2026 issue of Guitar World, also known as the one that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Eagles' Hotel California.
For the tabs that go with most of these videos – as well as interviews from the issue (including Don Henley, Randy Bachman, Burton Cummings, Don Felder, the Sunn O))) guys, Parlor Greens' Jimmy James and Michael Schenker), plus six gear reviews, three song transcriptions and Power Tools, pick up the new issue (starting April 21, 2026) on newsstands.
Or just make life easier (and much, much better) by subscribing.
This month's bonus videos
Yes, it's time for some bonus videos from the GW gang! Enjoy some Paul Gilbert, Kiki Wong & Yvette Young, Joel Hoekstra, Zakk Wylde and Philip Sayce.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.