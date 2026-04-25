“It might be the cleanest SG I’ve seen in quite some time. It’s dream guitar material”: All the guitar gear that caught my eye this week – including a new accessory that could change the game for guitar swaps

Hello, and welcome to Guitar World’s weekly gear round-up, your one-stop-shop for keeping up to date with what’s been happening in the big wide world of guitar gear over the past seven days.

From new electric guitars to amp modeler updates, the guitar industry is never short of fresh releases, and it can sometimes be hard to stay in the loop with every new launch.

To make things a little easier, we’ve put together an essential must-read guide that will cover the major releases, the boutique drops, and everything in between.

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Keep reading for a very nice new SG, a hellish metal guitar from Jackson, another new analog gain pedal from Strymon and more...

Gibson Jake Kiszka SG Standard

Introducing the Gibson Jake Kiszka SG Standard - YouTube Watch On

It was a matter of time really, wasn’t it? As one of the biggest names in modern rock ‘n’ roll, Jake Kiszka has long been overdue for a signature guitar, and the Greta Van Fleet guitarist’s signature model was only ever going to take one form: a replica of his ‘The Beloved’ 1961 Les Paul SG.

The vintage 1961 model has been the foundation for everything Kiszka has done with both Greta Van Fleet and Mirador, and now it’s been brought to the masses with a few select modern tweaks to boot. Tweaks include a locked Sideways Vibrola tailpiece sans whammy bar, and a neck that, according to Kiszka himself, is as thin as humanly possible.

It looks absolutely stunning. So much so that it’s got me champing at the bit to start playing my own SG…

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Fender Made In Japan Hybrid II 2026 Collection

(Image credit: Fender Japan)

Oh, look. Fender Japan is releasing some cool guitars. AGAIN. Why am I not surprised? Well, that’s because everyone knows just how clinical Fender Japan is in releasing the most irresistibly desirable electric guitars known to mankind.

This time, we have the Made In Japan Hybrid II 2026 collection, comprising a bunch of Strats, Teles and Jazzmasters that offer some of the sleekest colorways I have ever seen from a Big F electric.

We’re talking Matte Aero Blue. We’re talking Matte Inferno Red. We’re talking Misty Satin Yellow. You get the picture. They are really, really nice. Bring them over here, please, Fender US!

PRS Birds of a Feather Hollowbody I

Celebrating 30 Years of Private Stock | PRS Guitars - YouTube Watch On

At NAMM earlier this year, Paul Reed Smith announced his brand would be celebrating 30 years of the Private Stock collection this year. As such, PRS has rolled out this quite-simply-sensational ‘Birds of a Feather’ Hollowbody I Limited Edition model to get the party started.

What is there to say apart from this build is absolutely gorgeous, with a statement headstock inlay design depicting a Private Stock Birds of a Feather eagle. Only 96 will be made.

Jackson x Diablo IV Kelly

Cole Rolland Unleashes The X Series Diablo IV - Lord of Hatred Kelly | Jackson Guitars - YouTube Watch On

Are you a fan of Jackson Kelly guitars? Do you enjoy playing the Diablo video game? If you answered ‘yes’ to any of the above, boy do I have a guitar for you. You might recall in 2023 that Jackson partnered with Diablo to produce a Custom Shop guitar inspired by the video game.

Now, that partnership has been revived thanks to overwhelming fan demand, and the none-more-metal Kelly is back with a new Lord of Hatred artwork, blood red binding and other hellish aesthetics.

It’s not quite my cup of tea, but I admire it for what it is: an absolutely monstrous metal guitar.

Yamaha TransAcoustic (2nd Gen)

Yamaha has ushered in the newest era of its TransAcoustic lineup with a range of Smart Acoustics that offer onboard effects, Bluetooth connectivity and other modern appointments in a traditional-looking acoustic package.

There are two tiers available, each catering to a different skill level – the TAG1 C and TAS1 C are for intermediates and advanced players, with some more pro features such as Bluetooth and built-in delay, while the TAG1 E and TAS1 E are for beginners with a more streamlined spec sheet.

John Page AL and DL Baritone

KILL TONY GUITARIST Plays the DL Baritone | John Page Guitars - YouTube Watch On

John Page has expanded its AL and DL lineups with two new purpose-built baritone models that look and sound absolutely divine. Designed by Page and hand-built in Ohio by Master Builder Chase Gullett, the AL and DL baritones keep the same body size as their standard six-string counterparts, but bump the neck length up to offer a 27” scale length.

That, along with the 23 frets and increased string tension, hopes to offer improved note definition and enhanced clarity for lower tunings, while maintaining familiar feel and playability. There’s also a selection of ash or alder bodies, maple or rosewood fingerboards, and finishes.

Strymon Canoga

Canoga Vintage Silicon Fuzz Sound Samples | Strymon - YouTube Watch On

I reviewed the Strymon Fairfax earlier this year, and I was seriously impressed. It was one of my favorite drive pedals I’ve tried in quite some time. So the news that Strymon has expanded its A Series of compact analog pedals with the Canoga fuzz was music to my ears.

I love what Strymon is doing here, and its digital effects expertise have been clearly translated to the analog realm. Canoga is inspired by vintage Fuzz Face circuits but with a tweaked silicon-based circuit that offers everything from fuzz and distortion to drive and gritty boost. BRB while I make room on my pedalboard…

Way Huge Jumbo Fuzz Swollen Pickle XXX

Way Huge® Jumbo Fuzz Swollen Pickle® XXX - YouTube Watch On

Everybody, say happy birthday to the Way Huge Swollen Pickle, which incredibly, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. To mark the occasion, its maker has decked out a Jumbo Fuzz Swollen Pickle XXX, which puts a celebratory spin on the revered fuzz.

That includes an overhauled tone stack, the presence of high-gain discrete transistors, and a new toggle switch that replaces the old Crunch knob. Expect fat, hairy lows aplenty.

Walrus Audio Highpoint Analog Optical Compressor

Walrus Audio Highpoint Analog Optical Compressor Technical Demo - YouTube Watch On

There’s a new kid on the block in Walrus Audio’s Monarch series, the Highpoint Analog Optical Compressor. Joining the Meraki Analog Stereo Delay and the Mantle Bass Preamp/DI, this nifty utility tool is a high calibre compressor built for those who live for the fine details in their signal chain.

The optical detection circuit provides what Walrus is calling a “gluing” compression that helps with blooms while retaining the clarity, responsiveness and attack of your playing. There’s also a Sidechain High-Pass Filter to help retain low-end definition and a 10-LED VU meter for providing real time compression feedback.

It might be overkill for some, but for others, it could be the comprehensive compression package you’ve been looking for.

Adam Hall Flipjack

(Image credit: Adam Hall)

If you’ve ever swapped from a Strat to a Les Paul mid-gig and found yourself frustrated with your jack cable situation, then you’ll want to check out the Adam Hall Flipjack – a nifty innovative cable that can go from straight to angled with the flick of a wrist.

It’s one of those, ‘Why hasn’t anyone thought of this before?’ releases, and although I don’t do any mid-gig guitar swaps, I still kinda want one.

Harley Benton JA-Baritone HH

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton has another offset baritone on its books, and it adds humbuckers to HB's nearly-but-not-quite-a-Jazzmaster format.

The all-black finish – complete with the matching headstock – looks very purdy indeed. Kudos for those block inlays, too.

Harley Benton MV-4JB Plus BassTheWorld Signature

Harley Benton - MV-4JB Plus BassTheWorld - Out Now! - YouTube Watch On

Speaking of Harley Benton, the company also went high-end for a new signature bass guitar, which it designed in collaboration with BassTheWorld.

Built for Gregor Fris, who heads up the popular YouTube channel, the MV-4JB offers neat touches such as glow-in-the-dark side dots, a Gotoh bridge and a handmade Kloppmann JB-61 Alnico V single-coil pickup.