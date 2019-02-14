10 Gorgeous "Color Chords" That Can Inspire Your Playing

Standard major, minor and 7th chords are fine for when you’re just starting out learning guitar, but after a while most players want to expand their palette of tonal colors. If that sounds like a good goal, then this lesson in 10 color chords is just what you need.

Color chords are those that exist beyond standard major, minor and 7th triads, and include sus2 and sus4 chords, extended chords such as add9 and add11, and many others. In this video lesson, Darrell Braun demonstrates 10 of his favorite color chords, complete with block diagrams.

“Having color chords to play in your progressions can really make the difference between a hum-drum chord progression and an exceptional one that really makes people feel something,” Darrell notes. “Each one of those voices makes the listener feel something slightly different. That’s why adding color can really make your chord progressions pop.”

If you like this lesson and want to learn even more color chords, check out Darrell’s Color Chord Essentials sheet, available at Etsy .