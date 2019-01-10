The 10 Hardest Guitar Chords: See If You Can Play These

Looking for a new challenge? See if you can play these 10 guitar chords.

In this video, Darrell Braun presents 10 of his hardest-to-play chord voicings. These are extended voicings that stretch four and five frets. He shows how to fret each chord and demonstrates how you might use it in your playing.

As Darrell points out, if it’s too hard to play these on the lower frets, start off fingering them on the high frets and work your way downward.

As you’ll notice, all of these chords are perfect for jazz, but no matter what style of music you play, see if you can play them, then substitute them for other chords in your playing.

Before you attempt these, please follow Darrell’s advice and warm up with some finger and hand stretches. These 10 chords will literally stretch the limits of your physical abilities.

For more of Darrell’s videos, visit his YouTube channel.