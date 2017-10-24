The Pentatonic scale is one of the most utilized scales in music. It can be heard in nearly every culture of music around the world and has served as the framework for countless riffs and licks across many genres.

A pentatonic scale, as the name implies, is made up of five notes. However, playing a few tasty non-pentatonic notes from outside of the scale can transform a solo.

In his new lesson video—"The Secret Notes Of The Pentatonic Scale"—guitar instructor Robert Baker introduces some interesting applications of the pentatonic scale and how to incorporate choice notes to play “outside” like a pro.

You can check out the video below, and the grab the tabs for the lesson right here.

For more of Robert’s lessons, visit his YouTube channel.