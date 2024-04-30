“There’s nothing wrong with a good honest E, C# minor or B, but sometimes it’s nice to give things a twist”: Make like Joni Mitchell, Steve Hackett and Steve Howe and freshen up your chords with alternative voicings

By Richard Barrett
( Guitarist )
published

By incorporating open strings, you can give your chords more color and keep the ear interested. Here are five voicings that are certified fresh

Joni Mitchell plays the Community Center in Berkley, CA. 1974. She is playing a Martin dreadnought
(Image credit: Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

There’s nothing wrong with a good honest E, C# minor or B, but sometimes it’s nice to give things a twist – and that’s what we’re doing with this lesson’s theme of alternative voicings using open strings. Players such as Joni Mitchell, Steve Hackett and Steve Howe have all demonstrated this with considerable aplomb.

In these examples, I’ve used the open first and second strings to keep a jangle at the top-end, while looking to stray from the norm – and perhaps even emulate the effect of using an alternative/open tuning. In a band mix, it can also be desirable to keep a certain uniformity to the sound, so arranging chords like this can make it easier for the mixer to feature your guitar more prominently.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Richard Barrett
Richard Barrett

As well as a longtime contributor to Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, Richard is Tony Hadley’s longstanding guitarist, and has worked with everyone from Roger Daltrey to Ronan Keating.