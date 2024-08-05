“You can grin and bear your rhythmic role, biding your time until you get to the solo, or you can put some thought, effort, and research into this area of your playing”: 5 blues guitar rhythms every guitarist needs to know

By
( )
published

Every guitarist can improve their rhythm game. As Steve Lukather says, “I’ve been paid to play rhythm guitar 90% of the time. It’s harder than it looks”

Robben Ford
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s fair to say that we guitarists like to take solos, but while this is undoubtedly a hugely enjoyable and fulfilling pursuit, in actuality this aspect of our playing is really the icing on a much bigger musical cake.

Unless your chosen musical genre is completely lead-centric (such as certain styles of fusion or instrumental rock) then you’ll find yourself in the rhythm guitar chair more often than not. As session great Steve Lukather says, “I’ve been paid to play rhythm guitar 90 percent of the time. It’s harder than it looks.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

John Wheatcroft
John Wheatcroft

John is Head of Guitar at BIMM London and a visiting lecturer for the University of West London (London College of Music) and Chester University. He's performed with artists including Billy Cobham (Miles Davis), John Williams, Frank Gambale (Chick Corea) and Carl Verheyen (Supertramp), and toured the world with John Jorgenson and Carl Palmer.