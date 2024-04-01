5 rock ’n’ roll ending chords you need to know

By Richard Barrett
( Guitarist )
published

These jazz-inspired chords will class up any set. Simply add to the conclusion of your jam, et voila!

Brian Setzer (left) jamming with Lee Rocker of Stray Cats: Setzer has a masterful repertoire of jazz-inspired rock 'n' roll chords
Brian Setzer (left) jamming with Lee Rocker of Stray Cats (Image credit: Steve Thorne/Redferns)

When rock ’n’ roll was being invented, the guitars used were often the hollowbodies that were originally designed for jazz – just check out early photos of Scotty Moore, Chuck Berry and, of course, Eddie Cochran. 

In many cases, the harmonic sophistication of jazz found its way into some guitar parts and solos, too, which you’ll hear on the early Elvis recordings, plus Bill Haley’s Rock Around The Clock. Brian Setzer is a great example of a more contemporary player who clearly has a good knowledge of his jazz voicings, as evidenced on Stray Cat Strut or his version of Route 66 with The Brian Setzer Orchestra. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Richard Barrett
Richard Barrett

As well as a longtime contributor to Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, Richard is Tony Hadley’s longstanding guitarist, and has worked with everyone from Roger Daltrey to Ronan Keating.