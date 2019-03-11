A Useful Roadmap for the Pentatonic Scale

Guitar instructor Paul Davids—someone we've featured on this site many a time—recently uploaded a new video in which he presents his five-step program that can help you get more, musically, out of the pentatonic scale.

"With the five-step roadmap I've created," Davids says, "I'm sure everyone can get to know the pentatonics in a musical way, instead of just rambling them up and down the neck."

You can check out the video, and see for yourself, above.

You can find this video and much more on Paul’s YouTube channel.