A few years ago, Tommy Emmanuel stopped by the Acoustic Nation studio.

Luckily for you, we didn’t let him leave without passing on some valuable picking tips!

Emmanuel has an uncanny ability for thumb and fingerstyle picking, and it’s our guess that hanging around Chet Atkins certainly helped too.

Above, the guitarist offers some advice for players new to this style of picking.

Find out more at tommyemmanuel.com.