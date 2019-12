(Image credit: Official Press Photo)

In the latest edition of Guitar World's long-running "Betcha Can't Play This" series, up-and-coming progressive metal guitarist Al Joseph takes us through a brief but scalding lick.

Joseph—who records for Jam Track Central and has two instrumental albums under his belt—takes you through the lick bit by bit in the video below.

Can you play what Joseph is playing? Watch the video and get back to us!

For more about Al Joseph, follow along on Facebook.