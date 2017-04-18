Andy James Shows You How to Play "Hurricane," Part 1

As we reported earlier this month, guitarist Andy James will release a new instrumental album, Exodus, May 5 via Urban Yeti Records.

Today, we're kicking off a three-pack of exclusive lessons, all of which feature James, who shows you how to play "Hurricane," a track from Exodus. You can watch part 1 of the lesson series below.

"It's been a while since I did my last solo album, but the time has come where I've suddenly got a collection of songs that seem to fit together pretty well and thought why not put out another album," James said.

"I don't like to force material, it either comes naturally or it doesn't. However, every so often I get inspired to write some songs and the next album is exactly that, spontaneous inspiration. Some of it is a slightly different vibe for me where other songs encapsulate what I think people associate with my sound and writing style, but as a whole fitted together nicely."

Exodus is available now for preorder via iTunes and Amazon.

For more about James, visit andyjamesguitaracademy.com and follow along on Facebook.