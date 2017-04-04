Andy James Premieres "Made of Stone" Playthrough Video

(Image credit: andyjamesguitaracademy.com)

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new playthrough video by guitarist Andy James. The track, "Made of Stone," is from James' new instrumental album, Exodus, which will be released May 5 via Urban Yeti Records.

"It's been a while since I did my last solo album, but the time has come where I've suddenly got a collection of songs that seem to fit together pretty well and thought why not put out another album," James says.

"I don't like to force material, it either comes naturally or it doesn't. However, every so often I get inspired to write some songs and the next album is exactly that, spontaneous inspiration. Some of it is a slightly different vibe for me where other songs encapsulate what I think people associate with my sound and writing style, but as a whole fitted together nicely."

James is one of the most prolific and talented guitarists in today's metal world—yet Exodus isn't your typical shred album; it’s a roller-coaster of emotions, infectious melodies and soul that is always captivating and memorable.

For more proof, check out "Never Back Down" (bottom YouTube player), an Exodus track that was released last month.

Exodus is available now for preorder via iTunes and Amazon.

For more about James, visit andyjamesguitaracademy.com and follow along on Facebook.