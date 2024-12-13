“Tell a musical story and develop it in a conversational way while carrying the song forward”: How to create memorable single-note themes in instrumental guitar music

Andy Wood shows us the power of placing one carefully considered note in front of the other, replacing the need for the human voice

As a composer of instrumental guitar-based music, I’m continually challenged with trying to write single-note melodic themes that tell a musical story and develop it in a conversational way while carrying the song forward.

An effective way to accomplish this goal is to utilize and combine various elements and techniques, such as chordal arpeggios, scales and legato articulations. As an example of how I do this, I’d like to cite the title track from my latest album, Charisma.

