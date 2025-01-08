“I’m always envisioning the phrases I play as being like vocal parts”: Jared James Nichols shows you how to make your solos “sing”

The blues power advocate says thinking like a vocalist can help your solos connect with your audience – he shows you how it’s done

Jared James Nichols smiles as he plays a solo on his Gibson Les Paul Standard Gold Top.
I’d like to discuss a topic that’s very near and dear to my heart. Whether I’m improvising guitar solos or writing riffs for songs, I’m always envisioning the phrases I play as being like vocal parts. For me, this approach imbues a part with the most effective sound and feeling that can connect to the listener.

The first thing I think about is intent – what am I trying to say, musically? There are so many different ways to express something when you play. The listener will sit up and take notice when it comes across in the right way. They hear it and decipher it, and the musical statement becomes more than just a simple guitar riff.

