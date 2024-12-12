“He had one of the greatest finger vibratos of all time”: Jared James Nichols on the guitar genius of Free’s Paul Kossoff

Kossoff is one of Jared James Nichols’ six-string heroes: he unpacks the Free guitarist’s signature vibrato and phrasing

Jared James Nichols wails on his Gibson Les Paul Goldtop, aka Dorothy, while his hero, Free&#039;s Paul Kossoff, does likewise on his &#039;Burst. The influence is there for all to see.
(Image credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images; Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

One of my biggest influences is the great Paul Kossoff from the band Free. Paul had a guitar riff that changed rock radio in the early ’70s, All Right Now. Like Leslie West, Kossoff wrote incredible songs that were larger than life, transcending the world of three-piece guitar rock.

The distinctive ways in which Paul bent notes and voiced chords exemplified the feeling of freedom as a guitarist.

Jared James Nichols