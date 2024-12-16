“You’ll find it in many old blues tunes through the later recordings of Eric Clapton”: If you play blues, country, jazz, folk or rock, you need to learn how to solo over this chord progression

Tuition
By
( )
published

Paul Simon guitarist Jim Oblon shows you how to tailor your leads to the classic I-VI-II-V progression – a jam night staple that’s a lot of fun, too

Jim Oblon: How to solo over a I-VI-II-V chord progression - YouTube Jim Oblon: How to solo over a I-VI-II-V chord progression - YouTube
Watch On

In this lesson, I’d like to discuss playing over what’s known as a I - VI - II - V (“one-six-two-five”) chord progression, which is common in a variety of musical styles, from country to rock to folk to jazz and blues.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jim Oblon

Virtuoso guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Jim Oblon has toured and recorded with Paul Simon, Lucinda Williams and many others. His latest album is 2023’s I Wanna Be Loved.