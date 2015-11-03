Betcha Can't Play This with Devil You Know's Francesco Artusato — Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive edition of Betcha Can't Play This featuring Devil You Know guitarist Francesco Artusato, who has been featured on the site several times in the past.

Artusato's new D harmonic minor lick is chock full of fast legato and hybrid picking. Give it a shot!

Devil You Know's new album, They Bleed Red, will be released November 6 via Nuclear Blast.

The album is available for preorder on iTunes for $7.99.

Devil You Know features Howard Jones (vocals), Francesco Artusato (guitars), John Sankey (drums) and Ryan Wombacher (bass/backing vocals). Produced by Josh Wilbur (Avenged Sevenfold, Lamb Of God, Killer Be Killed), They Bleed Red is a breakneck-paced trip through Devil You Know’s broken psyche, struggles with anxiety and triumph against adversity, all laid upon a foundation of high-level artistic achievement and vitriolic full-throttle heavy metal fury.

Look for Devil You Know on tour alongside Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach across Europe through November 28.

Stay tuned to the band's Facebook page for additional info and to view their remaining 2015 tour dates.