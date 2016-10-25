Blazing "Betcha Can't Play This" Supports Jason Becker's New Album Project

In the video below, guitarist Danny Young lays down a challenge that's quite familiar to Guitar World readers: "Betcha Can't Play This"!

It's a tricky—and decidedly "pretty"—lick that's chock full of tapping and fluid, classical-style arpeggios.

But where's the tab, you ask? Well, that's where it gets interesting.

"You may have noticed that this video doesn't come with tab," Young says in the clip. "I'm only gonna release the tab if Jason Becker's fundraising goal for his new album is met."

As we reported earlier this month, Becker has announced plans to record an album featuring all new material. The album is being crowdfunded through an IndieGoGo campaign that offers supporters such perks as a liner-note credit and exclusive merchandise.

“I need help to pay for the production, studio time and session musicians,” Becker said at the time. “Plus the incredible assistants who work to make my life so beautiful and musically productive. By investing in my latest album, you can be my new label and be the first to get it.”

Of course, Becker won’t be playing guitar on the disc; he’s had ALS for the past 26 years. Despite doctors telling him he likely wouldn’t live past 30, Becker, 47, has continued to live a productive life as a composer. He communicates with his eyes via an alphabet system devised by his father and edits music scores using an interactive computer system.

This will be the first new music Becker has released in eight years. His 2008 album, Collection, included older recordings with three new songs featuring fretwork by Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Marty Friedman, Greg Howe, Michael Lee Firkins and Steve Hunter. Becker's new album will feature contributions from Satriani, Aleks Sever, Guthrie Govan, Chris Broderick, Jeff Loomis, Gus G, Steve Morse and Trevor Rabin.

Becker’s campaign has a flexible goal of $75,000 and, as of this writing, has 18 days left. To learn more and contribute, visit his IndieGoGo page. He's almost there!