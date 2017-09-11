Betcha Can't Play This: Uncured's Blistering "Petrified"

(Image credit: Jeremy Saffer)

A few weeks back, we brought you a particularly dizzying episode of our "Betcha Can't Play This" series, with Uncured's Zak Cox taking us through the band's song, "Myopic." Now, we present another "Betcha Can't Play This," this time with Zak's brother Rex.

In this edition, Cox takes us through his blistering solo at the end of the band's song, "Petrified." Like "Myopic," "Petrified" is taken from the band's debut album, Medusa, which you can buy here.

Can you play what Cox is playing? Watch the video and get back to us!

For more about Uncured, follow along on Facebook.You can also check out their upcoming tour dates below the video.

