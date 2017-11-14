Betcha Can't Play This: Sages' Dino Vidovich Lays Down a Challenge

In the latest edition of Guitar World's "Betcha Can't Play This" series, Dino Vidovich of up-and-coming Sacramento hard rockers Sages takes us through a lengthy, intricate lick.

Vidovich—who is heavily influenced by the Lydian mode in his playing—says "The reason I chose to talk about the Lydian mode in this video is because it's one of my favorite modes. Ever since I heard the song 'Time Machine' by Joe Satriani back when I was a kid, I've been in love with the Lydian mode, even though I had no clue what it was back then."

"The way he uses it in that particular song creates this emotional and dramatic vibe in some sort of beautiful, otherworldly, way, and I've just been captivated by the Lydian sound ever since I heard that," he continued.

"Now I use the Lydian mode all the time and it's an honor to be able to share it with my fellow guitar players."

Can you play what Vidovich is playing? Watch the video and get back to us!

For more on Sages, follow along on Facebook.