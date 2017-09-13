The Biggest Lies You’ve Been Told About Music Theory

(Image credit: Tyler Larson)

We often make excuses as to why we don't need to do something, even if, deep down, we know that thing is probably good for us. "I can't eat a healthy lunch today; I don't have time for all that meal prep–I'll just stop in here for some fast food" or "I don't even feel that tired, so how about one more episode?" are actions we've all justified in our minds at least once.

Music theory is often treated in a similar way, because while we guitar players know it's probably good for us, we've accepted lies about it that keep us from ever giving ourselves a chance to learn.

I’ve learned music theory at the highest level at Berklee College of Music, and I can say without a doubt that it has only made me a more expressive and well-rounded musician. You may disagree that it could have the same effect for you, though, which is understandable. I wonder, though… why do you feel that way? Have you been told lies about music theory?

Tyler Larson is the founder of the guitar-centric website Music is Win. His entertaining and educational content receives millions of views per month and has enrolled tens of thousands of students in his online guitar courses, which rank among the highest satisfaction ratings of any online educator in the music industry. Check out Tyler’s flagship course Guitar Super System and follow his daily content on YouTube.