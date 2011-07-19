Chords: Alan Jackson "A Woman's Love"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Below is a user-submitted guitar tablature for the song "A Woman's Love" by Alan Jackson, one of several user-submitted tabs to be found on GuitarWorld.com.
Please note that the tablature on this page is not an official tab.
For official tabs, be sure to visit alfred.com.
Artist: Alan Jackson
Song: "A Woman's Love"
Album: Like Red on a Rose
capo 2nd fret
(this is how he plays it in the video)
D Em G
I have felt it And I have held it
D
I have know A woman's love
D Em G
I have tasted And I have wasted
A
A woman's love Chorus:*
D Em
And I know I'll never understand
G
All the little thing that make It grand
D
A woman's love
D Em
And I know I'll never come Face to face
G
With any thing that takes the Place
A
Of a woman's love Verse:II
D Em G
Well I have kiss it Tried to resist it
I have missed
D
A woman's love
D Em G
And I have hated Taken for granted
A
A woman's love Chorus:* Steel Guitar: But play chords D / Em / G /D /D/ Em / G /A
D Em G
Well I nave needed And I have pleaded
D
And I have lost A woman's love
D Em G
And I have worshipped And I have cursed
A
A woman's love Chorus:* Slow light strum:
D
Well I adore it
Em G / D
Thank god for it A woman's love