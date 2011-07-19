Chords: Alan Jackson "A Woman's Love"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB

Artist: Alan Jackson

Song: "A Woman's Love"

Album: Like Red on a Rose

capo 2nd fret

(this is how he plays it in the video)

D Em G

I have felt it And I have held it

D

I have know A woman's love

D Em G

I have tasted And I have wasted

A

A woman's love Chorus:*

D Em

And I know I'll never understand

G

All the little thing that make It grand

D

A woman's love

D Em

And I know I'll never come Face to face

G

With any thing that takes the Place

A

Of a woman's love Verse:II

D Em G

Well I have kiss it Tried to resist it

I have missed

D

A woman's love

D Em G

And I have hated Taken for granted

A

A woman's love Chorus:* Steel Guitar: But play chords D / Em / G /D /D/ Em / G /A

D Em G

Well I nave needed And I have pleaded

D

And I have lost A woman's love

D Em G

And I have worshipped And I have cursed

A

A woman's love Chorus:* Slow light strum:

D

Well I adore it

Em G / D

Thank god for it A woman's love