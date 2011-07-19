Chords: The Black Crowes "A Conspiracy"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Below is a user-submitted guitar tablature for the song "A Conspiracy" by The Black Crowes, one of several user-submitted tabs to be found on GuitarWorld.com. Please note that the tablature on this page is not an official tab.
For official tabs, be sure to visit alfred.com.
Artist: The Black Crowes
Song: "A Conspiracy"
Album: Amorica
Intro : D C G
C G
(with wah-wah) D A C G B F#
D A
1. Did you ever hear the one about last year
C G
It was all a lie
Ain't it funny how the time flies
B F#
what we gonna do baby
what is left for us to prove
D A
I've never stolen nothing, not a thing
C G
tried to stay away from this year's big thing
B F#
ain't as easy as it seems
to find a mutual dream
(without wah-wah)
E E7
can you tell me wrong from right
E E7
do you know when to freeze or take flight
E
can you tell me more or less
E7
i got to know-confess
CHORUS
A C#m
don't neglect me
G D
come be my conspiracy
A C#m
don't neglect me
G D
come be my conspiracy
(with wah-wah)
D A
2. now you got a question about your answer
C G
say try your adam's apple
you talk it try it bite it right
B F#
so now you want to fight? ok
let's step outside
D A
i got tradition in addition
C G
my definition it don't held me back
well what you think about that
B F#
what you don't understand
this is a very old land
(without wah-wah)
E E7
can you tell me wrong from right
E E7
do you know when to freeze or take flight
E
can you tell me more or less
E7
i got to know-confess
CHORUS
BREAK (organ-solo)
E A
E A
E A
E A
(without wah-wah)
E E7
can you tell me wrong from right
E E7
do you know when to freeze or take flight
E
can you tell me more or less
E7
I got to know-confess
CHORUS (3x)