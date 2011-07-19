Chords: The Black Crowes "A Conspiracy"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB

Artist: The Black Crowes

Song: "A Conspiracy"

Album: Amorica

Intro : D C G

C G

(with wah-wah) D A C G B F#

D A

1. Did you ever hear the one about last year

C G

It was all a lie

Ain't it funny how the time flies

B F#

what we gonna do baby

what is left for us to prove

D A

I've never stolen nothing, not a thing

C G

tried to stay away from this year's big thing

B F#

ain't as easy as it seems

to find a mutual dream

(without wah-wah)

E E7

can you tell me wrong from right

E E7

do you know when to freeze or take flight

E

can you tell me more or less

E7

i got to know-confess

CHORUS

A C#m

don't neglect me

G D

come be my conspiracy

A C#m

don't neglect me

G D

come be my conspiracy

(with wah-wah)

D A

2. now you got a question about your answer

C G

say try your adam's apple

you talk it try it bite it right

B F#

so now you want to fight? ok

let's step outside

D A

i got tradition in addition

C G

my definition it don't held me back

well what you think about that

B F#

what you don't understand

this is a very old land

(without wah-wah)

E E7

can you tell me wrong from right

E E7

do you know when to freeze or take flight

E

can you tell me more or less

E7

i got to know-confess

CHORUS

BREAK (organ-solo)

E A

E A

E A

E A

(without wah-wah)

E E7

can you tell me wrong from right

E E7

do you know when to freeze or take flight

E

can you tell me more or less

E7

I got to know-confess

CHORUS (3x)