Chords: Jimmy Buffett "A Lot to Drink About"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Below is a user-submitted guitar tablature for the song "A Lot to Drink About" by Jimmy Buffett, one of several user-submitted tabs to be found on GuitarWorld.com. Please note that the tablature on this page is not an official tab.
For official tabs, be sure to visit alfred.com.
Artist: Jimmy Buffett
Song: "A Lot to Drink About"
Album: Buffett Hotel
Intro Chords: C
Verse 1
C
Up on the East side of Manhattan,
F C
They’re still dancing with the stars.
F C
While over in sub prime city,
G
It’s getting angry in the local bars
F C
Watching the news only gives me the blues
Am
There’s too much going wrong.
F C
It takes the likes of me to hit the reboot key
G C
and write a high speed drinking song.
Verse 2
Millionaires losing everything.
Hey, welcome to the other side of life!
There goes the yacht, there goes the Rolls,
But, you get to keep your wife!
And don’t forget the automakers
swimming up stream like a trout.
They let the shi* hit the fan
and then they made a plan
We’ve got a lot to drink about.
-
Chorus
F
It’s the price of oil,
C
the war of the spoils.
Am
Where’s your bucket for the big bailout?
F C
Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan,
We’ve got a lot to drink about.
-
Verse 3
Now, Madoff made off with all the money.
Now his clients are down to skunk weed.
Repeat after me, it’s so easy to see
We’re only talking simple greed.
And those Somalian pirates are counting all the gold.
While Bush and Cheney ain’t around
and all the good lookers seem to be Czech hookers
from Key West to London town.
-
Chorus 2
-
Bridge
Bb F
So pour me some Tennessee whiskey,
Bb F
pour me a fine Jamaican rum.
Bb
That loud mouth soup
F
gets me kind of looped
D G
Tequila, of course I’ll have some!
Verse 4
Now the family devalues
and little children count their net worth
and the truth wherever it’s hiding,
can be found on Google Earth.
Citibank’s buying jets with our money.
I wanna flog ‘em with a buggy whip.
I hope Obama and Joe won’t let the volcano blow
and patch the hole in our sinking ship.
-
Chorus
-
Outro (Verse)
Recession, Depression, the question good God
CNN keeps bumming me out.
I can’t take another doomsday moment.
We got a lot to drink, a lot to think,
a lot to drink about.