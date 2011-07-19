Chords: Jimmy Buffett "A Lot to Drink About"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB

Artist: Jimmy Buffett

Song: "A Lot to Drink About"

Album: Buffett Hotel

Intro Chords: C

Verse 1

C

Up on the East side of Manhattan,

F C

They’re still dancing with the stars.

F C

While over in sub prime city,

G

It’s getting angry in the local bars

F C

Watching the news only gives me the blues

Am

There’s too much going wrong.

F C

It takes the likes of me to hit the reboot key

G C

and write a high speed drinking song.

Verse 2

Millionaires losing everything.

Hey, welcome to the other side of life!

There goes the yacht, there goes the Rolls,

But, you get to keep your wife!

And don’t forget the automakers

swimming up stream like a trout.

They let the shi* hit the fan

and then they made a plan

We’ve got a lot to drink about.

-

Chorus

F

It’s the price of oil,

C

the war of the spoils.

Am

Where’s your bucket for the big bailout?

F C

Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan,

We’ve got a lot to drink about.

-

Verse 3

Now, Madoff made off with all the money.

Now his clients are down to skunk weed.

Repeat after me, it’s so easy to see

We’re only talking simple greed.

And those Somalian pirates are counting all the gold.

While Bush and Cheney ain’t around

and all the good lookers seem to be Czech hookers

from Key West to London town.

-

Chorus 2

-

Bridge

Bb F

So pour me some Tennessee whiskey,

Bb F

pour me a fine Jamaican rum.

Bb

That loud mouth soup

F

gets me kind of looped

D G

Tequila, of course I’ll have some!

Verse 4

Now the family devalues

and little children count their net worth

and the truth wherever it’s hiding,

can be found on Google Earth.

Citibank’s buying jets with our money.

I wanna flog ‘em with a buggy whip.

I hope Obama and Joe won’t let the volcano blow

and patch the hole in our sinking ship.

-

Chorus

-

Outro (Verse)

Recession, Depression, the question good God

CNN keeps bumming me out.

I can’t take another doomsday moment.

We got a lot to drink, a lot to think,

a lot to drink about.