Chords: Kimberly Locke "8th World Wonder"

Artist: Kimberly Locke
Song: "8th World Wonder"
Album: One Love
Intro : G D C C
G
Woke up early this morning,
C
Made my coffee like I always do.
G C
Then it hit me from nowhere, Everything I feel about me and you.
Em C D
The way you kiss me crazy,
Em C D
Baby you're so amazing.
G D
Seven days and seven nights of thunder,
Em C
The waters rising and I'm slipping under.
G D Em C
I think I fell in love with the 8th world wonder. (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
G C
I guess that I'm just falling deeper into something I've never known.
G C
But the way that I'm feeling, makes me realize that it can't be wrong.
Em C D Em C D
You're love's like a summer rain, washing my doubts away.
G D
Seven days and seven nights of thunder,
Em C
The waters rising and I'm slipping under.
G D Em C
I think I fell in love with the 8th world wonder.
Em C D
It's only been a week, but it's coming over me.
Em C D
It's making me believe that you're the one for me.
Instrumental : G D Em C G D Em C
(yeah yeah... ohh ooo... ohh ohhh... yeah)
Seven days and seven nights of thunder,
The waters rising and I'm slipping under.
I think I fell in love with the 8th world wonder. X4
G D Em C G
(hey yeah hey, ohhh ooo... yeah...)