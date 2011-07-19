Chords: Kimberly Locke "8th World Wonder"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB

Below is a user-submitted guitar tablature for the song "8th World Wonder" by Kimberly Locke, one of several user-submitted tabs to be found on GuitarWorld.com.

Please note that the tablature on this page is not an official tab.

For official tabs, be sure to visit alfred.com.

Artist: Kimberly Locke

Song: "8th World Wonder"

Album: One Love

Intro : G D C C

G

Woke up early this morning,

C

Made my coffee like I always do.

G C

Then it hit me from nowhere, Everything I feel about me and you.

Em C D

The way you kiss me crazy,

Em C D

Baby you're so amazing.

G D

Seven days and seven nights of thunder,

Em C

The waters rising and I'm slipping under.

G D Em C

I think I fell in love with the 8th world wonder. (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

G C

I guess that I'm just falling deeper into something I've never known.

G C

But the way that I'm feeling, makes me realize that it can't be wrong.

Em C D Em C D

You're love's like a summer rain, washing my doubts away.

G D

Seven days and seven nights of thunder,

Em C

The waters rising and I'm slipping under.

G D Em C

I think I fell in love with the 8th world wonder.

Em C D

It's only been a week, but it's coming over me.

Em C D

It's making me believe that you're the one for me.

Instrumental : G D Em C G D Em C

(yeah yeah... ohh ooo... ohh ohhh... yeah)

Seven days and seven nights of thunder,

The waters rising and I'm slipping under.

I think I fell in love with the 8th world wonder. X4

G D Em C G

(hey yeah hey, ohhh ooo... yeah...)