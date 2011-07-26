Chords: Queen "The Show Must Go On"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB

Artist: Queen

Song: "The Show Must Go On"

Album: Innuendo

Intro (7 bars):

|Bm Bsus2 |Bsus4 Bm |G G11# |Em/G

|Em7 Em6 |F#sus4 F# |Em|

Verse 1 (14 bars):

(A#dim/E) Bm Bsus2 Bsus4 Bm

Empty spaces, what are we living for?

G G11# Em/G G

Abandoned places. I guess we know the score.

Em7 Em6 F#sus4 F# Em

Bbdim/E

On and on. Does anybody know what we are looking for?

Bm Bsus2 Bsus4 Bm

Another hero. Another mindless crime.

G G11# Em/G G

Behind the curtain. In the pantomime.

Em7 Em6 F#sus4 F#

G

Hold the line. Does anybody want to take it anymore?

Chorus (8 bars):

(G) Bm Bsus2 Bsus4 Bm

The show must go on...

G G11# Em/G G

The show must go on...

Em7 Em6

Inside, my heart is breaking.

F#sus4 F# Em

Bm (N.C.)

My makeup may be flaking but my smile still stays on.

Verse 2 (16 bars):

C#m C#sus2 C#sus4 C#m

Whatever happens, I leave it all to chance.

A A11# F#m/A A

Another heartache. Another failed romance.

F#m7 F#m6 Absus4 Ab

Cdim/F#

On and on. Does anybody know what we are living for?

C#m C#sus2 C#sus4 C#m

I guess I'm learning. I must be warmer now.

A A11# F#m/A A

I'll soon be turning round the corner now.

F#m7 F#m6

Outside the dawn is breaking,

Absus4 Ab F#m

Em

but inside in the dark I'm aching to be free.

Chorus (8 bars)

Guitar break (6 bars):

(Bm) (Bsus2) |Bsus4 Bm |G G11#

G |Em7 Em6 |F#sus4 F# |Em

|

Ad lib "Yeah", "Ooh", etc.

Verse 3 (6 bars):

F G/F Em Am Cmaj7/G

My soul is painted like the wings of butterflies.

F G/F Em7 Am

Fairytales of yesterday will grow but never die.

C#m7b5 A7/C# Dsus4 D

I can fly, my friends.

Final Chorus (7 bars):

(D) Bm Bsus2 Bsus4 Bm

The show must go on. Yeah...

G G11# Em/G G

The show must go on.

Em7 Em6 F#sus4 F#

I'll face it with a grin. I'm never giving in.

Em Bbdim/E

On with the show.

Outro (16 bars):

|Bm Bsus2 |Bsus4 Bm |G G11# |Em/G

|

(G) Em7 Em6

Ooh, I'll top the bill. I'll overkill.

F#sus4 F# Em Em7

Bbdim/E

I have the find the will to carry on... (with the, on with the)

Em7 Bm Bsus2...

show.

(fade out)