Chords: Queen "The Show Must Go On"

Artist: Queen
Song: "The Show Must Go On"
Album: Innuendo
Intro (7 bars):
|Bm Bsus2 |Bsus4 Bm |G G11# |Em/G
|Em7 Em6 |F#sus4 F# |Em|
Verse 1 (14 bars):
(A#dim/E) Bm Bsus2 Bsus4 Bm
Empty spaces, what are we living for?
G G11# Em/G G
Abandoned places. I guess we know the score.
Em7 Em6 F#sus4 F# Em
Bbdim/E
On and on. Does anybody know what we are looking for?
Bm Bsus2 Bsus4 Bm
Another hero. Another mindless crime.
G G11# Em/G G
Behind the curtain. In the pantomime.
Em7 Em6 F#sus4 F#
G
Hold the line. Does anybody want to take it anymore?
Chorus (8 bars):
(G) Bm Bsus2 Bsus4 Bm
The show must go on...
G G11# Em/G G
The show must go on...
Em7 Em6
Inside, my heart is breaking.
F#sus4 F# Em
Bm (N.C.)
My makeup may be flaking but my smile still stays on.
Verse 2 (16 bars):
C#m C#sus2 C#sus4 C#m
Whatever happens, I leave it all to chance.
A A11# F#m/A A
Another heartache. Another failed romance.
F#m7 F#m6 Absus4 Ab
Cdim/F#
On and on. Does anybody know what we are living for?
C#m C#sus2 C#sus4 C#m
I guess I'm learning. I must be warmer now.
A A11# F#m/A A
I'll soon be turning round the corner now.
F#m7 F#m6
Outside the dawn is breaking,
Absus4 Ab F#m
Em
but inside in the dark I'm aching to be free.
Chorus (8 bars)
Guitar break (6 bars):
(Bm) (Bsus2) |Bsus4 Bm |G G11#
G |Em7 Em6 |F#sus4 F# |Em
|
Ad lib "Yeah", "Ooh", etc.
Verse 3 (6 bars):
F G/F Em Am Cmaj7/G
My soul is painted like the wings of butterflies.
F G/F Em7 Am
Fairytales of yesterday will grow but never die.
C#m7b5 A7/C# Dsus4 D
I can fly, my friends.
Final Chorus (7 bars):
(D) Bm Bsus2 Bsus4 Bm
The show must go on. Yeah...
G G11# Em/G G
The show must go on.
Em7 Em6 F#sus4 F#
I'll face it with a grin. I'm never giving in.
Em Bbdim/E
On with the show.
Outro (16 bars):
|Bm Bsus2 |Bsus4 Bm |G G11# |Em/G
|
(G) Em7 Em6
Ooh, I'll top the bill. I'll overkill.
F#sus4 F# Em Em7
Bbdim/E
I have the find the will to carry on... (with the, on with the)
Em7 Bm Bsus2...
show.
(fade out)