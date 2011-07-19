Chords: Sheryl Crow "Good is Good"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Artist: Sheryl Crow
Song: "Good is Good”
Album: Wildflower
Intro:
A E F#m 2x
Verse1:
A E F#m
Good is good and bad is bad
A E F#m
You don't know which one you had
G ABm
She put your books out on the sidewalk
F#m
Now they're blowing 'round
E
They won't help you when you're down
Verse2:
AE F#m
Love's on your list of things to do
A E F#m
To bring your good luck back to you
DA B
And if you think that everything's unfair
F#m E
Would you care if you're the last one standing there
Chorus:
D E A
And everytime you hear the rolling thunder
D EA
You turn around before the lightening strikes
D E F#m
And does it ever make you stop and wonder
D E AE F#m
If all your good times pass you by
Verse3:
A EF#m
I don't hold no mystery
A E F#m
But I can show you how to turn the key
D A B
Cause all I know is where I started
F#m
So downhearted
E
And that's not where you want to be
Chorus:
D E A
And everytime you hear the rolling thunder
D EA
You turn around before the lightening strikes
D E F#m
And does it ever make you stop and wonder
D E G
If all your good times pass you by
Bridge:
G
When the day is done
E
And the world is sleeping
G
And the moon is on its way to rise
E
When your friends are gone
G
You thought were so worth keeping
E
You feel you don't belong
G
And you don't know why
Chorus: (guitar only)
D E A
And everytime you hear the rolling thunder
D EA
You turn around before the lightening strikes
D E F#m
And does it ever make you stop and wonder
D E D
If all your good times pass you by
Chorus:
D E A
And everytime you hear the rolling thunder
D EA
You turn around before the lightening strikes
D E F#m
And does it ever make you stop and wonder
D E G
If all your good times pass you by
Outro:
G
When the day is done
E
And the world is sleeping
G
And the moon is on its way to rise
E
When your friends are gone
G
You thought were so worth keeping
E
You feel you don't belong
E
Neither do I