Chords: Sheryl Crow "Good is Good"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB

Below is a user-submitted guitar tablature for the song "Good is Good" by Sheryl Crow, one of several user-submitted tabs to be found on GuitarWorld.com.

Please note that the tablature on this page is not an official tab.

For official tabs, be sure to visit alfred.com.

Artist: Sheryl Crow

Song: "Good is Good”

Album: Wildflower

Intro:

A E F#m 2x

Verse1:

A E F#m

Good is good and bad is bad

A E F#m

You don't know which one you had

G ABm

She put your books out on the sidewalk

F#m

Now they're blowing 'round

E

They won't help you when you're down

Verse2:

AE F#m

Love's on your list of things to do

A E F#m

To bring your good luck back to you

DA B

And if you think that everything's unfair

F#m E

Would you care if you're the last one standing there

Chorus:

D E A

And everytime you hear the rolling thunder

D EA

You turn around before the lightening strikes

D E F#m

And does it ever make you stop and wonder

D E AE F#m

If all your good times pass you by

Verse3:

A EF#m

I don't hold no mystery

A E F#m

But I can show you how to turn the key

D A B

Cause all I know is where I started

F#m

So downhearted

E

And that's not where you want to be

Chorus:

D E A

And everytime you hear the rolling thunder

D EA

You turn around before the lightening strikes

D E F#m

And does it ever make you stop and wonder

D E G

If all your good times pass you by

Bridge:

G

When the day is done

E

And the world is sleeping

G

And the moon is on its way to rise

E

When your friends are gone

G

You thought were so worth keeping

E

You feel you don't belong

G

And you don't know why

Chorus: (guitar only)

D E A

And everytime you hear the rolling thunder

D EA

You turn around before the lightening strikes

D E F#m

And does it ever make you stop and wonder

D E D

If all your good times pass you by

Chorus:

D E A

And everytime you hear the rolling thunder

D EA

You turn around before the lightening strikes

D E F#m

And does it ever make you stop and wonder

D E G

If all your good times pass you by

Outro:

G

When the day is done

E

And the world is sleeping

G

And the moon is on its way to rise

E

When your friends are gone

G

You thought were so worth keeping

E

You feel you don't belong

E

Neither do I