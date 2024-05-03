Build a whole new lickbag with our country-blues masterclass – featuring licks inspired by Dickey Betts, Albert Lee, and Brent Mason

By Andy Saphir
published

Learn how you can mix major and minor pentatonics, and add extra notes to give your solos a wide open space to roam in, with this deep dive into country-blues guitar

Dickey Betts performs live onstage with the Allman Brothers Band in 1975
Dickey Betts’ solo on Ramblin Man (from The Allman Brothers Live At University Of Florida) is a great example of country-blues improvisation. (Image credit: Fin Costello/Redferns)

In this feature we’re going to look at how to get some country-blues flavor into your playing. 

Listening to iconic country-rock bands such as The Allman Brothers, The Flying Burrito Brothers and Eagles, legendary players like Joe Walsh, Don Felder, Dickey Betts, Clarence White, Glen Campbell, Albert Lee, and Ray Flacke, and – more recently – Brent Mason, Vince Gill, Keith Urban, and Tom Bukovac, will give you an idea of how these guitarists combine classic blues sounds with a more country flavor.

Andy Saphir has been a professional guitar player and teacher for over 25 years. Graduating with distinction from London’s prestigious Guitar Institute in 1995, he has gone on to gain a reputation as one of the UK’s top country guitarists. Specialising in country and blues, Andy is a versatile, multi-genre player and has a successful international performing career, touring with numerous shows and bands, including the Blues Brothers Approved. Andy taught on the guitar faculty at London’s ICMP for many years, and is a longtime contributor to Guitar Techniques Magazine, as well as being a Jam Track Central artist. Andy teaches in-person guitar lessons from Cambridgeshire UK, or remotely globally.