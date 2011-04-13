In Deep: Bob Marley - June 2011

This is the Player for GW V2.0

Reggae Rhythm Guitar Andy Aledort explains the basics of reggae guitar and shows you how to play a percussive, reggae-style rhythm guitar part.

Reggae Chord Progressions Here, Andy demonstrates how to use chord voicings and apply them to chord progressions in order to make a rhythm part sound more interesting.

Delay Pedal Reggae guitar tone is usually dry and without heavy use of effects, but in this video, Andy Aledort shows you how to effectively use effects pedals like delay in your rhythm parts.

ala "One Love" In this video, Andy demonstrates a riff similar to Bob Marley's "One Love."

ala "Waiting in Vein" Rhythm Andy shows you a basic rhythm part similar to the one in "Waiting in Vein" using Major7 chords. He also shows you how to make the guitar part more interesting by adding in a melodic run.

ala "Waiting in Vein" Solo Reggae music doesn't often have guitar solos, but "Waiting in Vein" has an excellent guitar solo which emphasizes the major pentatonic scale. In this video, Andy demonstrates a solo in a similar style.

ala "I Shot the Sheriff" Andy shows you an example of a reggae guitar part, similar to "I Shot the Sheriff," that demonstrates the use of wah pedal in reggae guitar.

ala "No Woman No Cry" In the final video of this lesson, Andy Aledort shows you a rhythm part using arpeggiated chords similar to those in Bob Marley's "No Woman No Cry." Finally, Andy shows you another example of a reggae guitar solo over the rhythm part in Figure 10.

