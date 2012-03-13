In Deep: Converting Minor Pentatonic Licks to Modal Phrases and Patterns, Part 1

The following content is related to the April 2012 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

This month's "In Deep" sees our own Andy Aledort looking at methods for converting minor pentatonic licks into modal phrases and patterns.

Figures 1-3



Lesson Contents

• Figures 1-3

• Figures 4-5

• Figures 6-7

The following content is related to the April 2012 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our

online store.

Figures 4-5



Lesson Contents

• Figures 1-3

• Figures 4-5

• Figures 6-7

The following content is related to the April 2012 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our

online store.

Figures 6-7



Lesson Contents

• Figures 1-3

• Figures 4-5

• Figures 6-7