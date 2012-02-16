In Deep: The Doors

These videos are related to the March 2012 issue of Guitar World. For the full text and tablature for the column, you can pick up the issue of newsstands now or in our online store.

This month's "In Deep" sees Guitar World's Andy Aledort taking a look at the guitar artistry of Doors guitarist Robby Krieger.

"The Doors created their own distinct style that was both dreamily hypnotic and powerfully heavy," says Andy. "In this edition of 'In Deep,' we'll examin Krieger's contributions to guitar artistry."

Part 1



Lesson Contents

• Part 1

• Part 2

• Part 3

• Part 4

These videos are related to the March 2012 issue of

Guitar World

. For the full text and tablature for the column, you can pick up the issue of newsstands now or in our online store.

This month's "In Deep" sees Guitar World's Andy Aledort taking a look at the guitar artistry of Doors guitarist Robby Krieger.

"The Doors created their own distinct style that was both dreamily hypnotic and powerfully heavy," says Andy. "In this edition of 'In Deep,' we'll examin Krieger's contributions to guitar artistry."

Part 2



Lesson Contents

• Part 1

• Part 2

• Part 3

• Part 4

These videos are related to the March 2012 issue of

Guitar World

. For the full text and tablature for the column, you can pick up the issue of newsstands now or in our online store.

This month's "In Deep" sees Guitar World's Andy Aledort taking a look at the guitar artistry of Doors guitarist Robby Krieger.

"The Doors created their own distinct style that was both dreamily hypnotic and powerfully heavy," says Andy. "In this edition of 'In Deep,' we'll examin Krieger's contributions to guitar artistry."

Part 3



Lesson Contents

• Part 1

• Part 2

• Part 3

• Part 4

These videos are related to the March 2012 issue of

Guitar World

. For the full text and tablature for the column, you can pick up the issue of newsstands now or in our online store.

This month's "In Deep" sees Guitar World's Andy Aledort taking a look at the guitar artistry of Doors guitarist Robby Krieger.

"The Doors created their own distinct style that was both dreamily hypnotic and powerfully heavy," says Andy. "In this edition of 'In Deep,' we'll examin Krieger's contributions to guitar artistry."

Part 4



Lesson Contents

• Part 1

• Part 2

• Part 3

• Part 4