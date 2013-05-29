Exclusive Lesson Video: Owl — "Send"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive lesson video featuring Owl guitarist Jason Achilles Mezilis.

In the video, which you can check out below, Mezilis shows you how to play "Send," a song from Owl's new album, The Right Thing, which was released April 9 by Overit Records.

"'Send' is absolutely one of my favorite tracks off the new Owl album, The Right Thing," Mezilis says. "All the different emotive layers and tonal modalities make for a good amount of fun in performing it live, and the recording has a great overall vibe to it as well.

"I'd say the solo on this track is one of my proudest moments on the record, along with that crushing end-groove that begs to be cranked up. It's been my pleasure to share some of the techniques of performing this song with you."

Owl is Chris Wyse (vocals/bass), Dan Dinsmore (drums) and Jason Achilles Mezilis (guitar/vocals).

For more about Owl, check out their official website and Facebook page.

Catch Owl Live

6/21: Santa Barbara @Whiskey Richards

6/22: LA @Viper Room (with Killcode)

More shows to be announced soon!