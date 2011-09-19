Exclusive: Maylene and the Sons of Disaster "In Dead We Dream" Video Lesson

The masters of Southern deathcore, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, will release their fourth studio album, titled IV, on September 27 via Ferret Music.

Offering you an up-close look at the new album, check out this exclusive video lesson from Maylene guitarist Chad Huff, who shows you how to play the album's opening track, "In Dead We Dream."

You can also pre-order IV at this location.