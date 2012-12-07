Exclusive: Silverstein "Stand Amid The Roar" Lesson

Canadian rockers Silverstein are gearing up for the release of their seventh studio album, This is How the Wind Shifts, early in 2013.

In anticipation of the February release, we've teamed up with the band to bring you an exclusive video lesson with Silverstein guitarist Paul-Marc Rousseau, who's going to show you how to play the main riff from the band's new song, "Stand Amid the Roar." Check it out below.

You'll need to be in Drop D tuning for this riff. Fireplace is optional.

This is How the Wind Shifts is out February 5, 2013. Pre-order the album and stay up to date on Silverstein's tour dates at SilversteinMusic.com.