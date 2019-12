San Antonio's Upon A Burning Body are gearing up for the release of their new album, RED.WHITE.GREEN., which hits stores next week.

Guitarists Chris Johnson and Sal Dominguez were nice enough to send over this exclusive video, which shows you some of the key riffs from their new album.

Check out the video below to learn how to play "Sin City" and "Once Upon a Time in Mexico" from RED.WHITE.GREEN., and be sure to watch that tricky tuning!

RED.WHITE.GREEN. is due April 10 via Sumerian Records.