Five Eddie Van Halen Licks You Need to Know (And How to Play Them)

To many, Eddie Van Halen is the greatest guitarist of all time. He reinvented the way the instrument is played, and how it sounds.

Guitar instructor Robert Baker has followed up his "Five Slash Licks You Need To Know" video with a new lesson that dives into the style of Eddie Van Halen. Pick up licks from Eddie’s famous solos like "I'm The One," "Somebody Get Me A Doctor" and "Hang'm High."

Grab your guitar, and the tabs down below, and learn a few of Eddie's signature licks.

For more of Robert’s lessons, stop by his YouTube channel.