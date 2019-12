This just-posted "Betcha Can't Play This" video features Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook.

Check it out below and have a crack at his lick!

The band's new album, Got Your Six, will be released this Friday, September 4.

For more about Hook and Five Finger Death Punch, visit fivefingerdeathpunch.com.

Be sure to subscribe to Guitar World's YouTube channel, where you'll find new videos every day.