Guitar modes lesson 1: The Ionian mode is the same as the major scale – here’s what makes it work

Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, Eric Clapton and Randy Rhoads all used this fundamental guitar mode in their songs. Here, Stuart Ryan takes you through the basics of the Ionian mode and shows you how to play chords, riffs, arpeggios and lead guitar breaks using this fundamental scale

The ‘happiest’ sounding of the modes, the Ionian is identical to the major scale, so it’s highly likely you’re already playing it on guitar. However, things really come alive when you approach Ionian as the ‘parent’ for all the other modes – but what exactly is a mode?

Stuart Ryan is best known for his acoustic guitar playing, from Celtic fingerpicking and traditional folk to modern percussive phrasing and fresh interpretations of popular pieces. He has released several solo albums, written pieces for UK examination boards and created nine tutorial books ranging from acoustic guitar arrangements to Americana styles.