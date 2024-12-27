Guitar modes lesson 2: The Dorian mode is a bittersweet minor mode – here’s how it works

Tuition
By
published

Robben Ford and Nile Rodgers are just two iconic fans of a mode that countless guitarists use in riffs and solos. In the second lesson in our series on modes, Stuart Ryan takes you through the Dorian mode and jams rhythm and lead over a backing track

Dorian mode - YouTube Dorian mode - YouTube
Watch On

Built on the 2nd degree of the major scale and with a trademark bittersweet sound, the Dorian mode is a favourite amongst jazz and blues players. And, though you can certainly use it in any genre, the Dorian mode is a great choice for adding colour to guitar solos in those particular styles.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Stuart Ryan
Stuart Ryan

Stuart Ryan is best known for his acoustic guitar playing, from Celtic fingerpicking and traditional folk to modern percussive phrasing and fresh interpretations of popular pieces. He has released several solo albums, written pieces for UK examination boards and created nine tutorial books ranging from acoustic guitar arrangements to Americana styles.