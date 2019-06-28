How to Create Incredible Chord Progressions

Chord progressions are made to be broken. One of the most frequently asked questions I get involves something along the lines of breaking the norm and creating music that isn’t just a regurgitation of what’s been done a thousand times over.

In this lesson, we’ll transform a vanilla chord progression into something truly unique, using a combination of music theory and ear training to guide us from one point to the next. My course, Guitar Super System, will give you the foundation to construct ideas like these, but having a strong sense of melody is the secret that nobody can teach you.

I like to envision the guitar neck like a road map. There are pit stops to stop at and occasional hazards to avoid, but in the end there are endless ways to get where you’re going. All you have to do is enjoy the ride.

Tyler Larson is the founder of the guitar-centric website Music is Win. His entertaining and educational content receives millions of views per month and has enrolled tens of thousands of students in his online guitar courses, which rank among the highest satisfaction ratings of any online educator in the music industry. Check out Tyler’s flagship course Guitar Super System and follow his daily content on YouTube.