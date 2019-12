In the following video lesson, guitarist Erik Kluiber from L.A. heavy metal act White Wizzard shows you how to create a solo in the style of Jimi Hendrix's "Little Wing."

White Wizzard's recent album Over the Top, the full-length follow-up to the High Speed GTO mini-album, was recorded with producer Ralph Patlan (Megadeth, UFO) and released on Earache records in February, 2010.